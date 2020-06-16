Canterbury Park’s past two horses of the year, Mr. Jagermeister and Hot Shot Kid, will face off at their home track Wednesday in the 10,000 Lakes Stakes. While attendance still is limited for the first thoroughbred stakes races of the season, the Shakopee track has increased its capacity to 500 spectators this week.

Hot Shot Kid, Canterbury’s horse of the year in 2019, and Mr. Jagermeister, the 2018 honoree, highlight a field of five in the 10,000 Lakes. The winner of the Phoenix Gold Cup in February, Mr. Jagermeister has seven wins and $317,200 in earnings at Canterbury. Hot Shot Kid is the defending 10,000 Lakes champion, part of a Canterbury ledger that includes 12 victories and $433,060 in purses.

The 10,000 Lakes, with a purse of $50,000, and the $50,000 Lady Slipper Stakes are part of an 11-race card that begins at 4:30 p.m.

To reserve seats and review the safety protocols, go to canterburypark.com/racing-promotions.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Twins sign pitcher

University of Pacific pitcher Lucas Sweany signed with the Twins as an undrafted free agent, the school announced. Sweany, a 6-6 lefthander, played three seasons for the Tigers.

The 21-year-old native of Vacaville, Calif., was 4-11 in 38 college games (13 starts) with a 4.62 ERA. In 113 innings, he had 93 strikeouts, 32 walks and gave up 112 hits.

• Gopher junior righthander Sam Thoresen, an undrafted free agent from Minnetonka, has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Bickel named coach

Stu Bickel, a former Gophers defenseman who the past two years was an undergraduate assistant on Bob Motzko’s coaching staff, was named coach of the Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League.

• Gophers defensemen Ryan Johnson and Jackson LaCombe, along with Wild prospect Matthew Boldy, were among the 43 players invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase, USA Hockey announced. Others with Minnesota ties invited to the showcase, which runs July 24-Aug. 1 in Plymouth, Mich., were incoming Gophers defenseman Brock Faber of Maple Grove, Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson of Farmington and Denver forward Bobby Brink of Minnetonka.

Randy Johnson