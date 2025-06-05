`Mr. 57' Cristobal Del Solar flirts with 59, settles for 61 and share of Canadian Open lead

CALEDON, Ontario — Cristobal Del Solar came off the Korn Ferry Tour with the nickname "Mr. 57.'' He flirted with a 59 late Thursday afternoon in the RBC Canadian Open.
Ten under with two holes left on the par-70 layout, Del Solar bogeyed the par-4 17th and parred the par-5 18th for a 9-under 61 and a share of the first-round lead with Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.
''I was just trying to hit good shots.'' Del Solar said. ''I was just trying to stay in the present and have fun. That's what I was trying to do.''
Del Solar, the 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Chile, and Olsen took advantage of soft greens on the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley after rain Wednesday night that continued into the morning.
Del Solar earned the "Mr. 57" moniker in February 2024 when he shot a 13-under 57 in the first round of the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia for the lowest score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.
On Thursday, Del Solar had seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of the round. The former Florida State player made a 6 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th, and ran in a 15 1/2-footer on the par-4 16th to get to 10 under.
On the 17th, he hit into a right greenside bunker, blasted 10 feet past and missed the par putt to the right. Needing an eagle on 18 for a 59, he drove into the left rough, then hit his second about 80 yards short of the green.
''I just want to go and execute each shot,'' Del Solar said. ''I think everyone kind of sometimes gets ahead themselves and thinking of the result or whatever. You just want to go out and just hit the golf shots.''