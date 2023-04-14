Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Minneapolis street parking app — MPLS Parking — will stop working Sunday until users update it, city officials said Friday.

At some point Sunday, the app will prompt users to install an update, require them to enter a new password and then re-enter payment information.

Though it will seem only like an update to an existing app, it will actually replace the existing app with a new one behind the scenes. The new version will no longer work for off-street municipal parking.

The change is the result of a new company, Flowbird, taking over a city parking management contract. The contract with Flowbird also includes replacing the city's aging parking meters.

Users should report problems with the change to 311, according to a city news release. The app isn't required to to pay for parking; all meters accept coins, and most accept credit cards.