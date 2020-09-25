A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge in connection with the arson of a St. Paul car rental business during the unrest following George Floyd’s death.

Matthew Scott White, 32, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of arson in connection with the May 28 fire at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on University Avenue in St. Paul which completely destroyed the building.

According to charges, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were able to identify White, his sister and another person captured on surveillance video footage from cameras located inside and outside of the business on the night of the arson.

White could be seen entering the business and remained inside for several minutes. While inside, White can be seen carrying a box and a garbage can into the back area of the business, out of the view of the camera.

Shortly after, fire can be seen flickering in the reflection of the window in the front of the business. Charges against White’s sister were later dismissed.