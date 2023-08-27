A Minneapolis police officer was injured Saturday after being dragged by a vehicle while attempting to arrest a man suspected of driving with stolen license plates, police said.

According to a Minneapolis Police Department news release:

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the 3600 block of E. 42nd Street with a person slumped behind the wheel. A check of the vehicle's license plates revealed them to have been stolen.

When the officers announced themselves to a man in the driver's seat, a struggle began and the man attempted to drive away, partially trapping one officer in the open driver's door. The officer was dragged a short distance before he was able to roll away from the vehicle.

The officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it, the release said. The injured officer was later treated at HCMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking a 27-year-old man in connection with in the case. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they have been charged.