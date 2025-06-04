MPCA intends to yank permit for St. Paul foundry accused of polluting the neighborhood

Minnesota regulators started the process Wednesday of revoking a key air permit for the Northern Iron foundry in St. Paul, a rare rebuke of an operating business that could ultimately force it to close.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in a statement that the foundry has repeatedly failed to supply needed information for a new air pollution permit. The foundry and regulators have been battling for months over environmental data, operating hours and soot found on neighbor’s homes.
“We do not have reasonable assurance that the company can comply with a permit,” spokeswoman Becky Lentz said in a statement.
The foundry, located in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood and owned by Lawton Standard Co., said it would fight the state’s action. It has 30 days to request an administrative hearing, and is allowed to keep running during that time.
“Lawton Standard successfully operates in six other states, and we have productive regulatory relationships in every one except Minnesota,” Alex Lawton, the CEO of Lawton Standard, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Minnesota has earned a reputation for being a state where businesses consistently struggle to operate and successfully secure permits and approvals.”
While Northern Iron won’t immediately stop melting and molding metal, Brittany Bruce said she felt “like the community is being heard.” She lives directly behind the foundry on Wells Street.
The MPCA said at the beginning of the year that nearby homes such as Bruce’s were being coated with soot by the metal shop. Bruce has since signed on as a plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against Northern Iron.
“We know historically they fight tooth and nail, so we know that this is not the last step,” Bruce said. “But this is our first victory out of many.”