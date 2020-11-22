Moving up

Countrywide Tire & Rubber, Minneapolis, promoted controller Dylan McAlpine to chief financial officer. He started with the company in 2013 as an account specialist.

On the move

Quanex, St. Cloud, named John Sleva as president of its North American Cabinet Components Division. Sleva was interim president and previously served as vice president of sales.

On the board

GreenSeam, Mankato, named Garrett Lieffring, as program manager. Lieffring is a fellow with Lead for Minnesota and will serve for two years to advance GreenSeam's community and business development goals.

McAlpine

honors

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, D.C., awarded Mike McGarvey of St. Paul the National Meritorious Logistician of the Year Award. He is the St. Paul District chief of logistics has been with the district for 16 years.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, named Cindy Nollette, an Edina psychologist, as Professional of the Year. She received the award for her work with children with special needs and mental health issues. Also awarded Trisha Stark, a Minneapolis psychologist, a Special Board Award for working to improve the lives of people living with mental illnesses and their families.