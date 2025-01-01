Movies in 2024: Lessons from a turbulent year at the box office

After a quieter 2023 and several years without a film at the very top of the charts, the Walt Disney Co. came back roaring in 2024 with three of the top five movies of the year: "Inside Out 2,'' ''Deadpool & Wolverine'' and ''Moana 2.'' In mid-December, it crossed the $2 billion domestic mark, the second time any studio has done so since 2019 (that was also Disney, in 2022). Its 20th Century division also played an important part with ''Alien: Romulus'' and ''Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.''