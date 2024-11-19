Movie Review: ‘Wicked' fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine in lavish adaptation of Broadway classic

Tricky question. Some people just don't buy into the musical thing, and they should be allowed to live freely amongst us. But if people breaking into song delights rather than flummoxes you, if elaborate dance numbers in village squares and fantastical nightclubs and emerald-hued cities make perfect sense to you, and especially if you already love ''Wicked,'' well then, you will likely love this film. If it feels like they made the best ''Wicked'' movie money could buy — well, it's because they kinda did.