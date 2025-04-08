Movie Review: 'Warfare,' a forensic portrait of combat, hunts war-movie clichés

Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland 's ''Warfare'' is more defined by what it isn't than what it is.
In their Iraq War -set film, there's never any description of a wider strategy. There are no backstories to the American Navy SEALs whom we follow on an unspectacular mission. There's not a short monologue about mom's cooking back home, let alone a speculative word about life after the war. There's not even a dramatic close-up to be had.
''Warfare'' aspires to be, simply, just that. We are effectively embedded in a platoon on what seems to be a minor mission in Iraq in 2006. Walking in two single-file lines down a Ramadi street at night, one soldier says, ''I like this house.'' Under the cover of darkness, they rush inside the apartment building to set up their position while keeping the family inside quiet. In the morning, their sniper, laid out on a raised bed, sweats while looking out on an increasingly anxious scene. His rifle's crosshairs drift through the street scenes outside, as suspected jihadists mobilize around them.
War-movie cliches have been rigorously rooted out of ''Warfare,'' a terse and chillingly brutal immersion in a moment of the Iraq War. Clouds of IED smoke and cries of agony fill Garland and Mendoza's film, with little but the faces of the SEALs to ground a nearly real-time, based-on-a-true-story dramatization. Few words are spoken outside the intense patter of official Navy jargon. When the mission comes to its bloody and hectic conclusion, the only utterance left hanging in the clouded air is the unanswered, blood-curdling shriek of a woman watching the men leave her bombed-out home: ''Why?''
A year after ''Civil War,'' a movie predicated on bringing the horror of war home to American soil, Garland has returned with a film even more designed to implode fanciful and far-away ideas of war by bringing it acutely close. Mendoza, an Iraq War veteran who served as a consultant on ''Civil War,'' co-writes and co-directs ''Warfare'' from his own first-hand experience in Iraq. The movie is introduced as based on the memories of the troops involved, and ''Warfare'' gives little reason to quibble with its ultra verisimilitude.
That doesn't mean Mendoza and Garland's film isn't without its sympathies. For a movie quaking with sonic tremors, the first thumps sounded in ''Warfare'' come from the 2004 music video to Eric Prydz's ''Call on Me,'' as the battalion bops in harmony to the female bodies gyrating on a screen in front of them.
In battle, they are hardly any less choreographed. If a mode of American war movie leans toward showing the follies of war on the ground, the soldiers of ''Warfare'' — while not immune to a little ''Call on Me'' imitation — are supremely precise. When things go haywire here, it's not because the SEALs aren't alert or are haphazard in their regard for the lives around them.
Among them are sniper Elliott (Cosmo Jarvis), Eric (Will Poulter), Tommy (Kit Connor), Sam (Joseph Quinn) and Ray (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai). We never learn anything about any of them except their fidelity to their comrades and their willingness to do what's necessary when even the heaviest fire is raining down on them.