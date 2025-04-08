Movie Review: 'Warfare,' a forensic portrait of combat, hunts war-movie clichés

''Warfare'' aspires to be, simply, just that. We are effectively embedded in a platoon on what seems to be a minor mission in Iraq in 2006. Walking in two single-file lines down a Ramadi street at night, one soldier says, ''I like this house.'' Under the cover of darkness, they rush inside the apartment building to set up their position while keeping the family inside quiet. In the morning, their sniper, laid out on a raised bed, sweats while looking out on an increasingly anxious scene. His rifle's crosshairs drift through the street scenes outside, as suspected jihadists mobilize around them.