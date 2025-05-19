Movie Review: Tom Cruise goes for broke in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning'

Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is getting a bit of a god complex. It's not exactly his fault after defying death and completing impossible missions time and time again. But in ''Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,'' out Friday, there's a breathlessness to the naive trust from his growing band of disciples, including the U.S. president (the formerly skeptical Erika Sloane of ''Fallout,'' played by Angela Bassett ), and Paris (Pom Klementieff), the once delightfully fun maniac assassin who has been reduced to brooding French philosopher. In a series that has often been best when it's not taking itself too seriously, these dour developments start to feel a little unintentionally silly. And, for at least the first hour, it's all we have to hang onto.