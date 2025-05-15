Movie Review: The Weeknd's 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' is a surrealist vanity project

Shortly after Tesfaye loses his voice, a psychosomatic ailment, he meets superfan Amina, portrayed by Jenna Ortega. She offers temporary comfort and, in return, is afforded no agency. She exists for him. Soon, the uninspired horrors begin, culminating in what recalls the torture scene in ''Reservoir Dogs'' with less violence. Instead, Amina — when she is not weeping; I urge all viewers to keep a ''cry count'' and consider what feminist blogs might have to say — lip-syncs some of The Weeknd's biggest hits back to him, explaining that they're all about ''emptiness and heartbreak.'' Woven throughout is some conversation about absent fathers and fear of abandonment, with unearned delivery and first-draft acuity — something gesturing at depth without piercing the surface.