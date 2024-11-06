Movie Review: The Washington family tells a ghost story in August Wilson's ``The Piano Lesson'

Wilson purists will certainly have opinions on these artistic choices; But they let the film breathe a bit, offering some respite from the living room with the looming piano. And most of the film stays right there, in 1936. Boy Willie and Lymon descend early one morning, uninvited, on the Pittsburgh home of Berniece and her uncle Doaker. It's a family reunion with an agenda: They've driven a truck full of watermelons up north from Mississippi, and Willie, Berniece's younger brother, wants to sell the watermelons and then the piano. The dusty old instrument represents to him a chance to let the past go and start a future. With the money, he wants to buy the land that his enslaved ancestors worked. Berniece has other ideas about the piano, namely keeping it. It's a connection to the past, not an anchor. Besides, it might be haunted.