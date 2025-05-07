Movie Review: The sweep of history courses through Jia Zhangke's 'Caught By the Tides'

In ''Caught by the Tides,'' these changes go unexplained and unspoken. But the evolutions they chart are deeply familiar to anyone who has lived through even some of these years, in China or elsewhere. We see how people once moved differently, spoke differently and sang differently. Progress and loss exist together as one. Zhao and Li age through the film, leaving them weathered, too, by time. A song late in the film goes: ''I can't grasp the warmth we once shared.''