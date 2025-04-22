Movie Review: 'The Accountant 2,' with Ben Affleck, isn't quite a write-off

It's a role that was always an odd fit for Affleck. In a way, that's the intention. Affleck's Christian Wolff is a monotone bean counter who used to help criminal organizations launder money and clean their books. Now, he's a combination of stickler and vigilante whose insight into tax filings and other paper trails helps him hunt down any clue. The best scene in ''The Accountant 2'' might be when he exposes a human trafficking scheme at a pizza company by rapidly calculating a dubious gap of underreported pizza box expenses. (There, if ever, is a reason to keep your receipts.)