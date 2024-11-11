Movie Review: 'Red One' tries to supersize the Christmas movie

Such are the ugly-sweater clashes of ''Red One,'' a big-budget gambit to supersize the Christmas movie. Countless movies before have wrestled with who Santa is. Does he really exist? But ''Red One'' is the first one to answer doubters with a superhero-like St. Nick who runs his North Pole operation like the army, who bench presses and counts carbs and who, given that he's played by J.K. Simmons, looks like he could teach one heck of a jazz class.