Movie Review: 'Piece by Piece,' a very odd Lego doc about Pharrell Williams snaps together somehow

Lego, while seemingly a restrictive medium — the hands are clips and everyone's walking is robotic since there are no Lego knees — can also, apparently, in the right hands soar, and here they do, with Williams in one gorgeous dream sequence watching the Earth's lights as an distant astronaut. It is when the filmmakers make Lego appear as water and music that are their crowning achievements. (Special kudos to the team that made Lego champagne bubbles.)