Movie Review: 'Pee-wee as Himself' unmasks Paul Reubens

Some bio documentaries are carried mostly by the reflective, archival footage that send you back to the subject's heyday.
But in Matt Wolf's ''Pee-wee as Himself'' — as wonderful as much of the archival stuff is — nothing is more compelling than when Paul Reubens is simply himself.
Before his death from cancer in 2023, Reubens sat for 40 hours of interviews with Wolf. His cooperation is clearly uncertain and sometimes strained in the film — he stopped participating for a year before talking about his infamous 2001 arrest — and his doubts on the project linger throughout.
Reubens would rather be directing it, himself, he says more than once. The man many know as Pee-wee Herman is used to controlling his own image, and he has good reason for being skeptical of others doing so. But beyond that tension over authorship of his story, Reubens is also delightfully resistant to playing the part of documentary cliche.
''I was born in 1938 in a little house on the edge of the Mississippi River,'' he begins. ''My father worked on a steamboat.''
Talking heads have gotten a bad rap in documentaries in recent years, but in ''Pee-wee as Himself,'' nothing is more compelling than Paul Reubens simply sitting before the camera, looking back at us.
Pee-wee may be iconic, but Paul Reubens is hysterical. And Wolf's film, with that winking title, makes for a revealing portrait of a performer who so often put persona in front of personhood. In that way, ''Pee-wee as Himself,'' a two-part documentary premiering Friday on HBO and HBO Max, is moving as the posthumous unmasking of a man you can't help but wish we had known better.
Reubens was a product of TV. He grew up transformed by shows like ''Howdy Doody,'' ''The Mickey Mouse Club'' and, later, ''I Love Lucy.''