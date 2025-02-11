Review: ‘Paddington in Peru’ is buoyant and bright, and that’s enough

What has changed in ‘’Paddington in Peru,‘’ which opens in theaters Friday, is the director. The principle font of whimsy from the first two movies, Paul King, has moved on. (He instead made ‘’Wonka'' and gets a ‘’story by'' credit.) In his directorial debut, Dougal Wilson steps in and soldiers on, but he can’t quite summon the same comic spirit. Still, ‘’Paddington in Peru,‘’ bright and buoyant, will do. If some of King’s Wes Anderson-inspired pop-up book designs and skill with fine character actors is missing, the bedrock earnestness and unflaggingly good manners of its ursine protagonist remain charmingly unaltered.