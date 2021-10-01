More from Star Tribune
Nation
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'
Pat Robertson, who turned a tiny Virginia television station into a global religious broadcasting network, is stepping down after a half-century running the "700 Club" on daily TV, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced on Friday.
Business
Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast
After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.
Business
The Latest: California to require school children get shots
California has announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for school children.
Variety
Springboard for the Arts opens doors to artists, community at new digs in St. Paul
What was once a car dealership now features a flexible performance space, an equipment library and workspaces.
Local
Wisconsin justices weigh challenge to swap of parkland
A conservation group asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to let it challenge the state's decision to transfer state park land to a company planning to build a golf course.