Movie Review: Mr. Miyagi's absence is felt in ‘Karate Kid: Legends'

You might be wondering how Macchio and Jackie Chan fit into this story. They are, after all, on the movie poster. But neither is meaningfully in the film until about an hour into it, when they decide they need to help Li prepare for his karate match. Chan starred as a kung fu master in the 2010 remake, and the impressively choreographed fight scenes in this movie are more akin to his previous film — the convergence between Macchio's karate and Chan's kung fu is never really fleshed out.