Review: Michael B. Jordan has double duty in Ryan Coogler’s pulsating, vein-bursting ‘Sinners’

It’s gotta be something in the water. How else to explain the plethora of A-list twins on Hollywood screens lately?
In the last few months alone, we’ve had Robert Pattinson, Theo James and the great Robert De Niro playing opposite each other on screen. But now we have by far the most creatively ambitious, culturally layered, artistically bold twin-led cinematic outing yet — if this sentence feels like a lot, get ready for the movie! — with Michael B. Jordan on double duty in ‘’Sinners.‘’
And while the Jordan-Jordan pairing is front and center and full of charisma, Jordan himself would probably agree the most important pairing here is the one between him and Ryan Coogler. The supremely talented writer-director turns once again to Jordan — star of all four of his previous films — for his first completely original movie. Both men are firing on all cylinders.
So what exactly is ‘’Sinners,‘’ shot on large-format film (including IMAX 65 mm and Ultra Panavision 70) befitting the size of its vision, about? Depends which layer you’re looking at.
The outer layer is a story of two brothers coming home to Mississippi in 1932 to launch a juke joint after spending time on the German front in World War I and then learning from Al Capone in gangland Chicago. Peel away, and it’s a story about music, especially the transporting power of the blues. It’s also about love: love that’s lost, love that’s found, love that’s impossible. And it’s about the tenuousness of life in the Jim Crow South.
And then ... it turns into a full-on, gore-spewing, guts-spilling vampire film, one of the scarier ones you’ll see in a very long time.
It’s soon clear the only thing small about this film is the timeline — one day, unless you want to count the afterlife, which is fair. How Coogler pulls everything off at once — and makes it cohere, mostly — is a sight to see.
And even more, to feel. With a crowd you don’t know, as Coogler intends it. At my screening there was frequent laughter, both joyous and nervous, some screams and not a few jumps, including one where I felt my own self leaving my seat, pens and notepad tumbling. Coogler grew up loving the jumpy moments in movies like ‘’Jurassic Park,‘’ and wanted to recreate the feeling.