Movie Review: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry lead a middling spy comedy in ‘The Union'

That's all to say that for Mike, it is a breath of fresh air when his old high school girlfriend Roxanne (Berry), walks into the bar one evening looking like a punk-rock superhero in a leather motorcycle jacket. Glamorous and confident and never bothered by the flop of hair getting in her eyes, she has clearly found a life outside Patterson. The problem, or a problem, I think, is that we already know what she does. Instead of putting the audience in Mike's shoes, as the fish out of water trying to figure out why he's woken up in a luxury suite in London after meeting his high school ex in his hometown bar, ''The Union'' starts on Roxanne. It begins with a kind of ''Mission: Impossible''-style extraction gone wrong, in Trieste, Italy, where most of her team ends up dead. She decides that they need some working class grit to reboot.