Movie Review: 'Kraven the Hunter' is another misfire in the Spider-Man universe

If Crowe is cartoonish to the point of parody, Alessandro Nivola as a human-rhino hybrid makes him look like Sir Laurence Olivier. There are few instances of someone overacting more in a movie, unnecessarily adding an undercurrent of murderous, jokey psychotic to an already bizarre creation. The costume department has also dropped the ball here, giving The Rhino a small, stringed backpack that looks like it was found in the discount bins at Kohl's.