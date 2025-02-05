Review: ‘Kinda Pregnant’ is kinda good

You can probably guess how ‘’Kinda Pregnant'' goes from here. Director Tyler Spindel, nephew to Adam Sandler (a producer on the film), doesn’t do anything to advance the movie comedy, a languishing proposition in recent years with few big-screen exceptions. But he crucially gives his performers plenty of space to be themselves, and Lainey’s desperate desire to have a family comes across as both over-the-top and genuine. If ‘’Knocked Up'' captured the comedy of getting unexpectedly pregnant, ‘’Kinda Pregnant'' embodies the pain of wishing you were.