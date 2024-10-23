Movie Review: It's all politics at the Vatican in ‘Conclave'

Berger, a German-Austrian filmmaker who last made the stunning adaptation of ''All Quiet on the Western Front,'' keeps the audience on the edge of their seats for the duration as you try to piece together the clues to figure out who is holding the strings. The specific setting of the Vatican adds mystery and dramatic flair — the filmmaker seems to take great pleasure in the elaborate and frequent costume changes and ceremony of it all — but this is also a classic story that could have easily been set near any seat of power. ''Conclave'' is sure to ruffle some Catholic feathers — provocation is in its DNA. But for the rest of us, this juicy, smartly crafted thriller, is simply a great watch.