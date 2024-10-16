Review: Is the killer bachelor No. 1 or No. 2? Anna Kendrick’s chilling ‘Woman of the Hour’

Kendrick's movie might have been a better, more suspenseful film if it could have stayed in one timeline and teased all of the drama out of the ''Dating Game'' taping. But in unmasking Alcala from the start, ''Woman of the Hour'' becomes more about the horror of a killer who thrived out in the open, even on national television. We watch in dread at just how easily he blends in next to bachelor one and bachelor two — and even seems like the most appealing of the bunch.