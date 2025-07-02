Movie Review: In 'The Old Guard 2,' Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman get half a movie

One of the most significant behind-the-scenes changes is that Gina Prince-Bythewood ( ''The Woman King,'' ''Love & Basketball'') ceded directing duties to Victoria Mahoney, who has directed episodes of ''Queen Sugar'' and ''You'' and served as second unit director on ''Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'' Working off Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker's screenplay, the movies opens with a lively action sequence in which the immortals attempt to nab an arms dealer. Nicky and Joe are the distractors, getting their own James Bond-esque car chase, while Nile, Andy and Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) get more hand-to-hand combat on the property. It sets a fun tone and allows for some (mostly) welcome exposition — ''remember, you're not immortal anymore'' — for those who might not have the best memory of something they watched at the height of the pandemic.