Movie Review: In ‘The Critic,' Ian McKellen's theater critic takes his job very seriously

'' The Critic,'' handsomely directed by Anand Tucker (''Hilary and Jackie,'' ''Leap Year'') and written by Patrick Marber (''Closer,'' ''Notes on a Scandal''), is very loosely based on Anthony Quinn's novel ''Curtain Call,'' itself more a murder mystery than this ever allows itself to be. Instead, the film is about the desperate lengths a man will go to when his job and freedom are threatened. Erskine is the kind of gentleman critic whose power and authority have gone unchallenged for so long, he's become delusional beyond recognition. His words don't just destroy, though. They've also inspired. Even the actress he obliterates time and time again admits as much: She tells him it was his writing that made her fall in love with the theater.