Movie Review: In 'Between the Temples,' Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane make beautiful music

Carla soon appears at the synagogue and tells Ben she wants a bar mitzvah. He doesn't agree until she persists, but they soon find they fluctuate to some similar wavelength of grief and oddballness. Whether she's an appropriate age for the coming-of-age ceremony is one question, but it's also not entirely clear if Carla is even Jewish. While the Torah plays a role in the unfolding friendship, their connection – whether it's love is hard to say – is only partly related to Judaism. They share stories of their dead spouses over burgers that Ben learns, while chewing, aren't kosher. Silver films the scene in close-ups of their mouths. What seems clearer, in the script by Silver and C. Mason Wells, is that the two are together finding their way through a hard chapter of life and into another of their own making.