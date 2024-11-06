Movie Review: In Andrea Arnold's 'Bird,' a gritty fairy tale doesn't take flight

The most incongruous parts of ''Bird,'' though, might not be the mysterious avian friend. (Rogowski, a compelling performer, only ever feels half in the movie, as if ''Bird'' can't quite commit to him being there, either.) Keoghan is a reliably arresting actor who here feels out of place. He doesn't seem even vaguely fatherly, and while that might be part of the point, too many other things about Bug feel more performative than genuine. There's his scheme to use hallucinogenic slime from a toad to pay for his wedding, for starters. Add in some karaoke scenes and the sensation creeps in that ''Bird'' is being less compelled by its own story than it is by a pursuit of Arnold's previous style.