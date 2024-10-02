Movie Review: Helen Mirren tells a story of evil and hope during WWII in ‘White Bird'

It's framed as something a grandmother is telling her grandson, who seems to be going down the wrong path. Helen Mirren is said Grandmère, or Sara Blum, a famous artist who opens up to young Julian (Bryce Gheisar) one evening over dinner about what she went through during the war. For being a neglected rich kid who is prone to getting kicked out of fancy private schools, Julian's immediate, earnest interest in what his Grandmère has to say is perhaps the most unbelievable part of this story, which includes some deus ex machina wolves. It's a way in, I suppose, and Mirren makes for a lovely narrator.