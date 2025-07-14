Movie Review: ‘Eddington' is a satire about our broken brains that might re-break your brain

Joe's eagerness to take on Ted isn't just about masking. Years ago, Ted dated his now wife, a story that will be twisted into rape and grooming accusations. Caricatures and stereotypes are everywhere in ''Eddington,'' but in this world it feels like the women are especially underwritten — they are kooks, victims, zealots and the ones who push fragile men to the brink. But in ''Eddington,'' all the conspiracies are real and ordinary people are all susceptible to the madness. In fact, insanity is just an inevitability no matter how well-intentioned one starts out whether that's the woke-curious teen rattled by rejection, or the loyal deputy Guy (Luke Grimes) who is suddenly more than happy to accuse a colleague of murder. Louise will also be swayed by a floppy haired internet guru, a cult-like leader played with perfect swagger by Austin Butler.