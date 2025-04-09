Movie Review: 'Drop' doesn't phone it in

You could also read ''Drop'' as an extreme version of a more ubiquitous scourge. This is a movie where the bad guy, for nearly the duration of the movie, is nothing but text messages. (They are typically flashed large across the screen.) As Violet grows increasingly preoccupied and frantic, she could be just about anyone — a workaholic after hours, a teenager, a desperate Knicks fan watching the score — whose attention is held prisoner by her phone. How much of the terror of ''Drop'' would have existed at all, if she had just put it on silent?