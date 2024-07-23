Coming of age films are nothing new. We've seen the awkwardness, the raucous, lewd humor and the emotional complexity that accompanies teen years on screen before, but films that balance those three things — all while keeping the story of a child of immigrants at its heart — are harder to come by.

''Dìdi,'' the semi-autobiographical debut from director, writer and producer Sean Wang, delivers just that. It follows 13-year-old Chris Wang, or ''Wang Wang,'' as his friends call him, during the summer between middle and high school. His family, who affectionately call him Dìdi, Mandarin for ''little brother,'' are Taiwanese Americans living in Fremont, California, in 2008 — something viewers could likely pick up on even quickly with the use of flip phones, instant messaging and Myspace throughout.

At the core of this story of a young boy wanting to fit in, navigating his first crush and feeling the ebbs and flows of young friendships is his mother, the only person who sees him for who he is. As many 13-year-old boys feel at times, Chris just finds his mom, beautifully played by Joan Chen, to be unbearably irritating and embarrassing.

Throughout the well-paced story, Chris grapples with wanting to push away those closest to him, saying cruel things that can't be unsaid, and simultaneously wanting their approval and love more than ever before.

In a wistful moment, after Chris and his mom, Chungsing, have cooled down from a big fight, Chris asks her if she's ashamed of him. Through a poignant monologue, Chungsing tells him she could never be ashamed of him and that he is her dream. It's a sweet moment and a sweet thought, but it also hits on a pressure many children of immigrants feel: to live up to their parents' wildest dreams.

Izaac Wang, a revelation as Chris, seamlessly portrays those feelings of pressure and fear of disappointing family. His performance makes you appreciate that fraught time on the cusp of high school for what it taught you, but it also makes you appreciate that it's over.

For all the emotional punches he packs as we follow Chris' journey, Wang is also effortlessly hilarious in the film's lighter moments.

From searching ''how to kiss'' on YouTube to fretting over how to respond to his crush's IMs with his buddies, Wang pulls you in right away and doesn't let go.

''Dìdi'' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the audience award and a special jury award for its ensemble. It was one of the festival's biggest discoveries and it was praised at the time for how it fostered nostalgia for the aughts — although many millennial viewers were shaken by the idea of a film set in 2008 being a period piece.

Creating something that feels nostalgic or captures a moment in time is no easy task, but the film pulls it off, largely thanks to the stellar performances. Several of the teen characters are played by first-time actors, which creates a palpable authenticity. The young actors also, refreshingly, don't look far off from 13 in a departure from many films with teen characters that cast older actors.

That realness is already there, given that Wang infused much of his childhood into the story and filmed on location in his hometown. He also cast his own 86-year-old grandmother as the endearing Nai Nai, who delivers comedic relief as if she was a veteran actor.

In a memorable scene, and a glimpse at Chris' soft spot for his grandmother, he films her to feed his hobby of creating YouTube videos. As he gets closer to her face with the camera, she says she's ugly and he responds that she is beautiful, and they exchange ''I love yous.'' It's a quick yet moving reminder that under the layers of angst and the uncertainty that comes with times of transition, Chris is just a kid who loves his family and wants to do right by them. And then the moment is over.

''Dìdi's'' greatest strength lies in the balance it strikes between moments of levity and gravity, often prompting waves of laughter seconds after evoking tears.

Several shots throughout the film show Chungsing affectionately staring at her son, waiting for him to acknowledge her to no avail. Once Chris has experienced more of the messiness that is being 13, he doesn't just look back at her. He finally sees her.

''Dìdi'' simply makes you wish you could turn back time and hug your mom.

''Dìdi,'' a Focus Features release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for ''language throughout, sexual material, and drug and alcohol use — all involving teens.'' Running time: 93 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.