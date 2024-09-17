Movie Review: Coon, Olsen and Lyonne await a father's death in ‘His Three Daughters'

Jacobs drops the audience into the middle of things, dolling out background and information slowly and purposefully. Coon's Katie gets the first word, a monologue really, about the state of things as she sees it and how this is going to work. She's the eldest, a type-A ball of anxiety, the mother of a difficult teenage daughter and the type of person who can barely conceal either disappointment or deep resentment. Katie also lives in Brooklyn, not far from her father, but rarely ever visited. Caretaking duties were left to Lyonne's Rachel, an unemployed stoner who never left home, likes to bet on football games and is poised to inherit the apartment – to the not-so-subtle resentment of her sisters. The youngest is Christina, a head-in-the-clouds, conflict averse yogi and Grateful Dead follower who lives across the country and has had to leave her 3-year-old for the first time.