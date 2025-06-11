Movie Review: Can a rom-com be honest about money? Celine Song's smart ‘Materialists' gives it a go

The problem with so many rom-coms — one of the problems, anyway — is how often we're asked to conveniently dismiss our knowledge of life's realities. Particularly economic ones.
How does this person live in a spacious, light-filled apartment when they have a beginner's salary, for instance? (In London, or Manhattan!) How can they buy chic designer clothes, or afford those long taxi rides?
By this metric alone, Celine Song's ''Materialists'' is something else entirely. Song's characters tell us bluntly what their salary is, or how much their apartment costs. Economic reality, in fact, drives the narrative.
Still, it's understandable how one can watch the trailer for ''Materialists,'' with the starry trio of Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, and feel a little concerned. Especially if you loved ''Past Lives,'' her stunning debut film that explored not only love and longing but the very idea that our romantic choices, right or wrong, bring lifelong consequences. Compared to that soulful film, ''Materialists'' looks suspiciously like it could be glossy, superficial and … OK, loads of fun! But perhaps a bit more Bridget Jones than Celine Song.
Let's look at the similarities, though. Again, Song is writing about a triangle of a woman and two men, each deserving of our empathy and understanding (no cad-like Hugh Grant character here).
And Song, who based ''Past Lives'' on an experience she had when contacted by a former love, is again writing what she knows. For six months in New York, while a struggling playwright, she worked for a matchmaking firm.
As does Johnson's Lucy, who's good at what she does. Passing a good-looking guy, she stops: ''Hey, are you single?'' She offers her card. That man will become a client, and his demands are chilling: at 48, he's ready for a slightly older woman than usual. No, not in her 30s. Even 27 is pushing it. Another man gives the maximum BMI his partner can be. Men are usually the villains here, but women aren't immune to being superficial jerks, either.
But Lucy has somehow beaten the odds. Early in the film, she's being feted at the offices of Adore, the firm she works for: Charlotte and Peter are getting married, and it's the NINTH wedding of Lucy's making!