Movie Review: Can a rom-com be honest about money? Celine Song's smart ‘Materialists' gives it a go

Still, it's understandable how one can watch the trailer for ''Materialists,'' with the starry trio of Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, and feel a little concerned. Especially if you loved ''Past Lives,'' her stunning debut film that explored not only love and longing but the very idea that our romantic choices, right or wrong, bring lifelong consequences. Compared to that soulful film, ''Materialists'' looks suspiciously like it could be glossy, superficial and … OK, loads of fun! But perhaps a bit more Bridget Jones than Celine Song.