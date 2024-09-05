Movie Review: Bring your global entry card — 'Beetlejuice' sequel's a soul train ride to comedy joy

But let's pause this account of the living, because we also have to catch you up on the dead. Down where Beetlejuice is stuck, where the dead live — but not the ''dead dead'' —- Delores, Beetlejuice's ex-wife, has escaped from the crates (emphasis on plural) in which her body has resided. Watching the glamorous Bellucci literally staple herself together is just one of the glorious creative moments Burton and crew give us here. Alas, Delores doesn't have much else to do, but this is rather spectacular.