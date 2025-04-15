Review: Bowen Yang leads a heartfelt dramedy about found families in ‘The Wedding Banquet’

There is a version of this setup that would lend itself to some wacky hijinks as they clumsily embark on this poorly thought-out plan. If you’ve seen the trailer, you’ve probably seen one of the main ones: A panicked ‘’de-gay’’ the house montage when they discover that Min’s grandmother Ja-Young (Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung of ‘’Minari’‘), is 45 minutes away from an unannounced visit. Perhaps it’s to Ahn and co-writer James Schamus’s credit that these are kept to a minimum. Part of this is due to the fact that Ja-Young is no fool — she knows her grandson and has everyone in full confessional mode in under 15 minutes. This was a wise choice.