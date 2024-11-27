Movie Review: Angelina Jolie is graceful and sharp as opera star Maria Callas in 'Maria'

Larraín has made a lasting mark on cinema with his unofficial trilogy about these famous women with tragic narratives. With ''Jackie,''''Spencer'' and now ''Maria,'' his films are also an unintentional antidote to Ryan Murphy's stranglehold of the grand dames of recent history, which are all style and scandal and little substance. And yet Larraín's films are not for everyone. If ''Jackie'' and ''Spencer'' did not speak to you, did not show those women as you hoped they would, ''Maria'' will not turn you into a believer. Three movies in, it seems that audiences are either very on board with his vision or not. There is little room for an in between.