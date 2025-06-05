Movie Review: Ana de Armas is better at killing than ballet in ‘Ballerina,' a John Wick spinoff

Eagle-eyed viewers may, in fact, remember a brief scene in the third movie where a ballerina is trying to do a series of fouettés, those whiplash turns on one leg that are a big attraction in ''Swan Lake.'' The same scene returns in ''Ballerina,'' where we see de Armas' character, Eve, doggedly trying to master them in training. Why she keeps falling — every time, after years and years of class — is a mystery. We don't aim for full realism in action films, guys, but may we suggest that falling flat on the floor in your pointe shoes every time you do a turn feels like much more difficult stunt work than anything else in ''Ballerina'' — including obliterating a horde of townspeople. It also speaks to a troubling lack of coordination, a definite problem for an assassin.