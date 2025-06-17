Movie Review: An intergalactic, existential adventure about loneliness in Pixar's ‘Elio'

''Elio'' is the work of many people — there are three credited directors, Adrian Molina ( ''Coco'' ), who left the project but retains the credit, Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi (''Turning Red''), and three credited screenwriters involved. And the story stretches in a lot of different directions, making the overall experience a little disjointed and strained. It's most fun when it lets its kid characters be kids — Elio and his new pal Glordon have a ball just playing around in the Communiverse. But the film just takes so long to get there. Dazzling visuals will only get you so far. And those are not without their pleasures and irreverent homages to film tropes in various genres. One of the more questionably intense sequences involves a bit of clone body horror, but perhaps that's an adult projecting a horror element onto something that a kid might just find funny.