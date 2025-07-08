Movie Review: A weird 'Superman' is better than a boring one

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a … a purple and orange shape-shifting chemical compound?
Writer-director James Gunn's ''Superman'' was always going to be a strange chemistry of filmmaker and material. Gunn, the mind behind ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' and ''The Suicide Squad,'' has reliably drifted toward a B-movie superhero realm populated (usually over-populated) with the lesser-known freaks, oddities and grotesquerie of back-issue comics.
But you don't get more mainstream than Superman. And let's face it, unless Christopher Reeve is in the suit, the rock-jawed Man of Steel can be a bit of a bore. Much of the fun and frustration of Gunn's movie is seeing how he stretches and strains to make Superman, you know, interesting.
In the latest revamp for the archetypal superhero, Gunn does a lot to give Superman (played with an easy charm by David Corenswet ) a lift. He scraps the origin story. He gives Superman a dog. And he ropes in not just expected regulars like Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) but some less conventional choices — none more so than that colorful jumble of elements, Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).
Metamorpho, a melancholy, mutilated man whose powers were born out of tragedy, is just one of many side shows in ''Superman.'' But he's the most representative of what Gunn is going for. Gunn might favor a traditional-looking hero at the center, like Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in ''Guardians of the Galaxy.'' And Corenswet, complete with hair curl, looks the part, too. But Gunn's heart is with the weirdos who soldier on.
The heavy lift of ''Superman'' is making the case that the perfect superhuman being with ''S'' on his chest is strange, too. He's a do-gooder at a time when no one does good anymore.
Not everything works in ''Superman.'' For those who like their Superman classically drawn, Gunn's film will probably seem too irreverent and messy. But for anyone who found Zack Snyder's previous administration painfully ponderous, this ''Superman,'' at least, has a pulse.
It would be hard to find a more drastic 180 in franchise stewardship. Where Snyder's films were super-serious mythical clashes of colossuses, Gunn's ''Superman'' is lightly earthbound, quirky and sentimental. When this Superman flies, he even keeps his arms back, like an Olympic skeleton rider.