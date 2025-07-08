Movie Review: A weird 'Superman' is better than a boring one

She and Kent are already an item in ''Superman.'' When alone, Lois chides him over the journalistic ethics of interviewing himself after some daring do, and questions his flying into countries without their leaders' approval. Brosnahan slides so comfortably into the role that I wonder if ''Superman'' ought to have been ''Lois,'' instead. Her scenes with Corenswet are the best in the film, and the movie loses its snap when she's not around.