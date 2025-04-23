Movie Review: A tactile, retro-coded fantasy in ‘The Legend of Ochi'

Helena Zengel ( ''News of the World'' ) is the central heroine, Yuri, who lives with her father Maxim (Willem Dafoe) and a de-facto brother Petro (Finn Wolfhard) on the woodsy, old-world island of Carpathia. Maxim loves to hunt the Ochi, a species of primates that are constantly threatening the safety of the humans and their farms, and he's trained an army of young boys to help. Yuri is largely kept off to the side, partly for her protection, partly, probably, because Maxim is a blustery alpha male who dresses up in elaborate, ancient armor for his missions. Her armor is a dirty, oversized yellow puffer jacket that could double as a sleeping bag. At home, she stews silently and listens to death metal in her room.