Movie Review: A luminous slice of Mumbai life in ‘All We Imagine as Light'

These are not easy lives, either: Their apartment is drab and small, their activities mundane, their conversations ordinary. But even as hard as it is to exist in a place that not only doesn't love you back, it barely even notices you, something is always happening. How can anything be truly dull in a place always thrumming with life? Far from being a maudlin, bleak affair, Kapadia makes the banal cinematic. There is a dreamlike incandescence to it all, not a rejection of reality so much as a poetic detachment from it.