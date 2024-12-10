Movie Review: A 'Lord of the Rings' tradition turns small-scale in the anime 'Rohirrim'

I don't begrudge any Tolkien addict a little anime fun — and maybe these references and callbacks will be enough to conjure some of the majesty of the books or Jackson's movies. You can tell "Rohirrim'' was made with sincere belief in the world Tolkien created. But I found the connective tissue, like the few notes from Howard Shore's original score that float in, only reinforced how such grander movie ambitions once came to Rohan. ''The War of the Rohirrim'' does manage to recapture one trait of the earlier films: at 134 minutes, it's long.