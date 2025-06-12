Mourners pay respects to late US Rep. Charles Rangel as his body lies in state at New York City Hall

NEW YORK — Mourners are paying their respects to former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel as his body lies in state Thursday at New York City Hall, an honor bestowed to a short list of political figures, including U.S. presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
The outspoken, gravel-voiced Harlem Democrat died May 26 at a New York hospital. He was 94.
Rangel spent nearly five decades on Capitol Hill and was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
His funeral takes place Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in midtown Manhattan. A wake was held Tuesday at a church in Harlem, the upper Manhattan neighborhood where Rangel, nicknamed the ''Lion of Lenox Avenue,'' was born and raised.
Rangel's body arrived at City Hall on Wednesday, where there was a private evening viewing for his family in the landmark neoclassical building at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge in lower Manhattan.
On Thursday morning, a small group of mourners quietly came to pay their respects in City Hall as the surrounding streets bustled with tourists and workers.
Rangel's closed casket sat in the building's marbled rotunda draped with an American flag. Uniformed police stood at rigid attention on either side of him, backed by the state and nation's flags.
Mike Keogh, a 63-year-old lobbyist and former city council staffer, was among those who knew Rangel personally.