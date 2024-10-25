LEWISTON, Maine — Mourners hold moment of silence for Lewiston mass shooting victims, marking the first anniversary of the killings.
Mourners hold moment of silence for Lewiston mass shooting victims, marking the first anniversary of the killings
Mourners hold moment of silence for Lewiston mass shooting victims, marking the first anniversary of the killings.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 10:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener.