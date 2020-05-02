KOPAVOGUR, Iceland — The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.
"Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.
Bjornsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor's Power Gym in his native Iceland.
"I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point?" the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. "I'm happy with this."
Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Dalton comes home to Texas as Prescott's backup with Cowboys
Andy Dalton is coming home to Texas as Dak Prescott's backup with the Dallas Cowboys.Dalton and the Cowboys agreed Saturday to a one-year deal that…
Gophers
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck showing flair for recruiting in stay-at-home world
The U has quickly pivoted to an all-digital approach to enticing prospective players.
Gophers
Former Gophers women's basketball standout Destiny Pitts signs with Texas A&M
The U's leading scorer quit the team in mid-January after being suspended.
Outdoors
Anderson: Pandemic holds up DNR's push to get lead out of tackle boxes
The DNR was advocating for tackle that won't poison swans and loons.
Wild
Patrick Plus: Hockey coach Dave Peterson became villain at 1988 Winter Olympics by design
The former state championship-winning coach at Minneapolis Southwest wanted to take pressure off his players.