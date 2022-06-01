PESCADERO, Calif. — A mountain lion entered a Northern California school Wednesday morning and was safely confined in a classroom, authorities said.
All students and staff at Pescadero High School in the community of Pescadero were safe, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
"Staff and Deputies have been able to isolate the puma to a classroom and there is no immediate threat," the post said.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was notified to come to the school and remove the cougar.
Pescadero is small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Nation
Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles
The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings legally bought the semi-automatic rifles they used in their massacres after they turned 18. That's prompting Congress and some governors and state lawmakers to revisit the question of whether to raise the minimum age for purchasing such high-powered weapons.
Nation
Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest
A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an "unknown angel."
Nation
Live updates | Interpol warns of arms trafficking after war
The head of Interpol on Wednesday raised alarms about a possible uptick in weapons trafficking once the war in Ukraine ends.
Nation
Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot
A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.